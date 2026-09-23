India urges Pakistan at U.N. to prioritize development over territory
At the U.N., India called out Pakistan, urging it to put energy into development instead of chasing territorial goals.
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi said focusing on growth, not border disputes or exporting terror, would actually help everyday Pakistanis and tackle the country's tough economic problems.
Kshitij Tyagi urges Pakistan choose development
Tyagi made it clear that arguing in the U.N. or pushing for more territory won't fix Pakistan's economy.
He suggested that real progress comes from prioritizing development, saying, "Pakistan would better serve its people by focusing on development, rather than by coveting territory of others or exporting terror, because neither these, nor its theatrics in the Council, would help repay the loans its economy survives on."
India's message: choose cooperation and growth over conflict.