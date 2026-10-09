India urges UN General Assembly greater role in secretary-general selection
India wants the United Nations General Assembly to have a bigger say in choosing the next secretary-general, arguing that all regions should get a fair shot at top leadership.
MP CP Joshi told the United Nations General Assembly it's time for more "geographical balance," especially with global tensions rising.
He also backed efforts to strengthen the UNGA's influence, reiterating India's commitment to strengthening and revitalizing the central role of the UN General Assembly.
India urges Security Council reform
India is also pushing to update the U.N. Security Council so it actually reflects today's world, calling for more permanent and elected members to make sure everyone's voice is heard.
Joshi suggested making meetings more focused and improving teamwork among committees.
These ideas fit with the larger U.N.-80 initiative, which aims to build a United Nations that works better for everyone, everywhere.