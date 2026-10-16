India urges UN Security Council to protect Indians in Gulf

India strongly condemned recent attacks on ships, including one flying its own flag, and thanked Oman and the United Arab Emirates for helping Indian sailors.

Parvathaneni stressed how crucial safe sea routes are for global trade, asking countries to work together so incidents don't repeat.

He also reaffirmed India's support for humanitarian aid in Gaza, noting more than $52 million given so far, and called for respect of Yemen's sovereignty and safer passage through key waterways like Bab el-Mandeb.