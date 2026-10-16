India urges UN Security Council to protect Indians in Gulf
India is urging the United Nations Security Council to help keep around 10 million Indians in Gulf countries safe, as Middle East tensions heat up.
Calling the situation "deeply worrying," India's UN envoy Harish Parvathaneni highlighted threats from attacks on ships and infrastructure and pushed for calm and open dialogue to prevent things from getting worse.
India condemns attacks on ships
India strongly condemned recent attacks on ships, including one flying its own flag, and thanked Oman and the United Arab Emirates for helping Indian sailors.
Parvathaneni stressed how crucial safe sea routes are for global trade, asking countries to work together so incidents don't repeat.
He also reaffirmed India's support for humanitarian aid in Gaza, noting more than $52 million given so far, and called for respect of Yemen's sovereignty and safer passage through key waterways like Bab el-Mandeb.