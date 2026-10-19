India warns citizens in Italy after Milan protests turned violent
World
India has advised its citizens residing in Italy to steer clear of crowded areas after protests over rising living costs in Milan turned violent.
The Indian embassy shared this warning on X, urging people to stay updated through local news and providing emergency contact numbers for help.
Giorgia Meloni calls emergency security meeting
Over 5,000 people joined the weekend protests in Milan, which escalated with clashes between demonstrators and police using tear gas and water cannons.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to hold an emergency security meeting on Monday, reminding everyone that while protesting is a right, it shouldn't lead to destruction.
Similar youth-led protests are popping up across Europe, from France to Spain and Albania.