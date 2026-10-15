India warns citizens in Saudi Arabia after Houthi strikes
India has put out a new advisory for citizens living in Saudi Arabia after recent drone and missile strikes by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The government is urging everyone to follow local safety instructions and stay indoors if there's an aerial threat.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also reminded people to refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones, since that could get them into legal trouble.
Riyadh airport attack kills 1 Indian
This warning comes after a deadly attack at Riyadh airport on October 10, where one Indian national was killed and several others were injured, including 11 Indian nationals.
Flights by Air India and IndiGo between India and Saudi Arabia are paused until October 17, though some flights from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina are still running.
For Umrah pilgrims stuck due to flight issues, there's now an extra help desk in Makkah, and if you need to leave urgently, you might consider flying out from Bahrain or Qatar (just remember you'll need a visa).