India watches Bangladesh garment protests as 670 factories close
India is keeping a close eye on the big garment-worker protests happening in Bangladesh right now.
Things have gotten tense, with workers demanding better pay and some factories shutting down: 670 out of about 4,000 have closed in places like Dhaka and Gazipur.
The Bangladeshi government has brought in extra paramilitary forces to try and calm things down.
India invites Tarique Rahman, Ganga talks
Despite all the unrest, India says it's still committed to good relations with Bangladesh.
The Indian Foreign Ministry even confirmed that Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been invited for a visit.
Meanwhile, both countries are also talking through their joint rivers commission about cross-boundary rivers, including the Ganga, a key agreement for sharing river water that's up for renewal soon.