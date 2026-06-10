Meet Corsair, Indian-American co-founded drone boat that rescued Apache crew
What's the story
An autonomous drone boat, the Corsair, developed by Texas-based Saronic Technologies, has made history by rescuing two crew members of a downed US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. This marks the first known use of an unmanned surface vessel for personnel recovery at sea. The rescue mission was remotely piloted by a human operator, the Central Command spokesman, Captain Tim Hawkins, said on Tuesday.
Vessel specifications
The Corsair drone boat
The 24-foot-long Corsair is a diesel-powered autonomous surface vessel that can reach speeds of up to 35 knots. It has a payload capacity of 454kg and a range exceeding 1,000 nautical miles. This advanced technology is part of the Pentagon's initiative to integrate unmanned platforms with traditional naval assets for surveillance, logistics, and operational missions.
Company profile
Who are the founders of Saronic Technologies?
Saronic Technologies, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was founded in September 2022 by former Navy SEAL Dino Mavrookas and co-founders Doug Lambert, Rob Lehman, and Vibhav Altekar. The company has a $392 million production contract with the US Navy for autonomous surface vessels, according to the company's LinkedIn profile. Altekar serves as Chief Technology Officer at Saronic Technologies and leads the development of autonomous systems and software architecture.
Career highlights
Altekar's role in developing autonomous systems
Altekar, who studied electrical engineering at the University of California, is a perception engineer with extensive experience in autonomous systems and maritime defense technology. He previously worked at Anduril, leading engineering efforts on programs like the Royal Australian Navy's Ghost Shark drone submarine. The US military has previously relied on aerial unmanned systems, but the use of an autonomous surface vessel marks a significant expansion of autonomous capabilities into maritime personnel recovery.
Strategic expansion
US Navy's unmanned maritime strategy and Task Force 59
The deployment of Corsair comes as part of the US Navy's unmanned maritime strategy through Task Force 59, established in Bahrain in 2021. The task force started fielding Corsair drones in the Middle East in late March. The US Navy now operates both unmanned surface and underwater vehicles for surveillance, mine detection, and tracking. Sea drones are increasingly being adapted for reconnaissance and potential combat roles, with the Pentagon planning for large-scale deployment.