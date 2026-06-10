Meet Corsair, Indian-American co-founded drone boat that rescued Apache crew 

Strategic expansion

US Navy's unmanned maritime strategy and Task Force 59

The deployment of Corsair comes as part of the US Navy's unmanned maritime strategy through Task Force 59, established in Bahrain in 2021. The task force started fielding Corsair drones in the Middle East in late March. The US Navy now operates both unmanned surface and underwater vehicles for surveillance, mine detection, and tracking. Sea drones are increasingly being adapted for reconnaissance and potential combat roles, with the Pentagon planning for large-scale deployment.