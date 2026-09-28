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Home / News / World News / Meet Geeta Swamy, Indian-American dean of Boston University Medical School
Meet Geeta Swamy, Indian-American dean of Boston University Medical School
Swamy will assume office on January 1, 2027

Meet Geeta Swamy, Indian-American dean of Boston University Medical School

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 28, 2026
04:02 pm
What's the story

Geeta Swamy, an accomplished Indian-American physician-scientist and women's health researcher, has been appointed as the next Dean of Boston University's Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. She will take over her new role on January 1, 2027. To note, Swamy has spent more than two decades at Duke University in various roles including Distinguished Professor of women's health, and Executive Vice Dean for clinical sciences and research administration.

Future plans

Role of a dean

Swamy's new role is about bridging the gap between the university, its medical school, Boston Medical Center (BMC), and the larger Boston community.

She said, "What inspired me about this role was the opportunity to connect the Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine more deeply to the university through interdisciplinary discovery."

BU President Melissa Gilliam said Swamy's expertise in maternal and child health would be crucial for her mission.

Achievements

Swamy's education and early career

Swamy has had a distinguished career at Duke, holding various clinical, research, and administrative positions.

She earned her bachelor's degree in public health and biostatistics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Later, she completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pittsburgh before pursuing a fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at Duke.

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Research focus

Research on pregnancy and child health at Duke

Swamy joined Duke as an assistant professor in 2004 and soon began leading research into pregnancy and child health.

One of her early studies examined the long-term outcomes of children born prematurely.

The research found that premature birth was associated with higher childhood mortality and lower rates of parenthood in adulthood.

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Recognition

Recognition for maternal and child health research

Swamy's work in perinatal research earned her the National Institutes of Health Young Investigator Award for Perinatal Research in 2008.

The following year, she was recognized by the NIH for her research on the impact of the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic on women.

Her later work included studies on vaccines for influenza, pertussis and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as infectious diseases during pregnancy.

COVID-19 research

Work during the COVID-19 pandemic

Swamy was also involved in several vaccine trials at Duke during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She served as a co-investigator on Duke's COVID-19 trial and focused part of her work on understanding the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines for pregnant women.

Her research has also looked into how environmental, social, and political factors can affect health outcomes, especially among women and children.

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