Meet Geeta Swamy, Indian-American dean of Boston University Medical School
What's the story
Geeta Swamy, an accomplished Indian-American physician-scientist and women's health researcher, has been appointed as the next Dean of Boston University's Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. She will take over her new role on January 1, 2027. To note, Swamy has spent more than two decades at Duke University in various roles including Distinguished Professor of women's health, and Executive Vice Dean for clinical sciences and research administration.
Future plans
Role of a dean
Swamy's new role is about bridging the gap between the university, its medical school, Boston Medical Center (BMC), and the larger Boston community.
She said, "What inspired me about this role was the opportunity to connect the Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine more deeply to the university through interdisciplinary discovery."
BU President Melissa Gilliam said Swamy's expertise in maternal and child health would be crucial for her mission.
Achievements
Swamy's education and early career
Swamy has had a distinguished career at Duke, holding various clinical, research, and administrative positions.
She earned her bachelor's degree in public health and biostatistics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Later, she completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pittsburgh before pursuing a fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at Duke.
Research focus
Research on pregnancy and child health at Duke
Swamy joined Duke as an assistant professor in 2004 and soon began leading research into pregnancy and child health.
One of her early studies examined the long-term outcomes of children born prematurely.
The research found that premature birth was associated with higher childhood mortality and lower rates of parenthood in adulthood.
Recognition
Recognition for maternal and child health research
Swamy's work in perinatal research earned her the National Institutes of Health Young Investigator Award for Perinatal Research in 2008.
The following year, she was recognized by the NIH for her research on the impact of the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic on women.
Her later work included studies on vaccines for influenza, pertussis and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as infectious diseases during pregnancy.
COVID-19 research
Work during the COVID-19 pandemic
Swamy was also involved in several vaccine trials at Duke during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She served as a co-investigator on Duke's COVID-19 trial and focused part of her work on understanding the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines for pregnant women.
Her research has also looked into how environmental, social, and political factors can affect health outcomes, especially among women and children.