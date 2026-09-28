Meet Geeta Swamy, Indian-American dean of Boston University Medical School

Swamy's new role is about bridging the gap between the university, its medical school, Boston Medical Center (BMC), and the larger Boston community.

She said, "What inspired me about this role was the opportunity to connect the Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine more deeply to the university through interdisciplinary discovery."

BU President Melissa Gilliam said Swamy's expertise in maternal and child health would be crucial for her mission.