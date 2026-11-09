Indian American leaders to lead Michigan House and Arizona Senate
World
Big moves for Indian American leaders: Ranjeev Puri is stepping up as speaker of the Michigan House, and Priya Sundareshan will now lead the Arizona Senate.
Both were chosen after Democrats scored wins in the recent midterms, marking a milestone for representation.
Puri and Sundareshan bring policy expertise
Puri got his start working on Barack Obama's campaigns and has focused on gun control and economic growth since joining the Michigan House in 2020.
Sundareshan, elected to the Arizona Senate in 2022, brings expertise in environmental law.
Their elections are being celebrated as more Indian Americans, like Pooja Sethi in Texas and Lisa Kaul in New York, make waves in US politics at a time when diversity really matters.