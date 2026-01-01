Indian American voters shift away from Donald Trump, survey shows
World
With the 2026 midterms around the corner, new surveys show Indian American voters are moving away from Donald Trump and leaning more Democratic;
66% now favor Democrats for House races, while just 18% back Republicans.
This is a big change for a group that has seen support for Trump rise in the past.
AAPI voters prioritize economy and immigration
Economic worries and immigration rules are top concerns. Among the broader AAPI population, cost of living and the economy matter most to them when voting.
Even among those who supported Trump in 2024, about one-quarter are now considering Democrats.
While nearly half still identify as Democrats and only 19% as Republicans, some say they're open to backing Democratic candidates in specific elections.