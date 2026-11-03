Indian Americans rethink Democratic leanings ahead of 2026 midterms
World
With the 2026 US midterm elections coming up, a new survey shows many Indian American voters are rethinking their political choices.
While this community has usually leaned Democratic, a lot now say they're unhappy with President Trump's policies, especially on immigration, where 64% disapprove.
Indian Americans unhappy with Trump's policies
Money issues and global relations are also big factors.
Around 68% of Indian Americans aren't happy with how Trump's handling of things like inflation and taxes, while 70% dislike his approach to international policies such as trade.
Plus, concerns about U.S.-India relations are also a factor.