Indian diaspora groups in UK urge probe into London protests
50 Indian diaspora organizations in the UK are asking for a probe into recent anti-India protests in London.
The demonstrations, which happened outside the Indian High Commission and by the Gandhi statue on October 16 and 17, were organized by the Students's Federation of India-UK, South Asia Solidarity group and Indian Overseas Congress's youth wing, with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also showing up.
UK diaspora allege possible extremist ties
The protests called for removing India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Diaspora groups say there may be ties between organizers and extremist elements, including pro-Khalistan activists and Pakistani and Bangladeshi Islamist organizations.
They're urging Indian authorities to look into possible disinformation campaigns and the UK authorities to ensure that British democratic freedoms are not exploited to facilitate intimidation, extremism, or activities that threaten peaceful coexistence between communities.