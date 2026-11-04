Indian dies in Houthi attack at Riyadh airport, toll 24
An Indian citizen has died after being injured in a Houthi attack at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10.
This brings the total number of Indians killed in the ongoing West Asia conflict to 24.
The Indian Embassy confirmed the news today, sharing condolences and supporting the family with arrangements.
India evacuating pilgrims from West Asia
This tragedy is part of a series of Houthi attacks, including another fatal strike last month at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
Most Indian victims have been seafarers, with one Indian seafarer dying off the coast of Oman.
With over 10 million Indians living and working across West Asia, many in high-risk jobs, India is now evacuating stranded pilgrims and urging an end to violence against civilians and infrastructure.