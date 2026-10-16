Indian embassy and consulate warn of visa scams in Dubai
World
The Indian embassy and consulate in Dubai are warning Indians to watch out for fake visa and migration agencies.
These scammers are using social media to advertise overseas jobs and residency visas, but people end up paying fees without getting any real services or refunds.
Verify visas with embassy, protect documents
The embassy reminds everyone that only governments can approve visas, so always double-check requirements with the official embassy or consulate, and use government websites for information.
Don't share personal details like your passport or Emirates ID with unauthorized agents; keep that information safe and provide biometric information only at authorized UAE government facilities.
If you need help, reach out to the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra.