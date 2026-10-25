Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia warns against filming missile-drone interceptions
World
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia is urging its citizens not to film or share videos of recent missile and drone interceptions, following attacks by Yemen's Houthis.
Sharing such content could get you into legal trouble under Saudi rules, so it is best to stay cautious.
Air India pauses Riyadh Dammam flights
Air India and Air India Express have paused flights to Riyadh and Dammam until November 7, with Jeddah flights on hold until October 31.
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is helping stranded Indians by distributing food and medicines, and working with local authorities to sort out visa issues caused by the disruptions.