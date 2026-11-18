Indian expats' Chhath Puja video at Al Mamzar sparks debate
A video of Indian expats celebrating Chhath Puja at Dubai's Al Mamzar Beach has gone viral, showing people in traditional clothes performing rituals and pouring milk into the sea.
While it was a heartfelt moment for the community, it sparked debate online over concerns about pollution from offerings like food and flowers.
Netizens question Dubai beach permits
Social media users had split opinions: some tagged Dubai Police, questioning how this was allowed on a public beach.
Critics worried about extra cleanup work, while others like resident Sultan Alwashahi suggested finding a respectful balance between honoring cultural traditions and following local laws.
In Dubai, big gatherings usually need permits, so this event highlights the ongoing challenge of blending cultural celebrations with city regulations.