Indian found dead 'lying in pool of blood' in Jerusalem
What's the story
An Indian national was found dead in an apartment in Jerusalem's Katamon neighborhood on Thursday. The 40-year-old victim was discovered lying on the floor with blood around him. The Israeli police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Eilat on suspicion of murder. His identity has not been disclosed yet, but he is currently in custody for questioning.
Investigation progress
Case ordered transferred to Jerusalem District Central Unit
The Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit said officers from the Moria Police Station responded quickly to the scene and launched an initial investigation with forensic investigators.
"The preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that the incident is suspected to be criminal in nature," they said.
Jerusalem District Commander Avshalom Peled also visited the crime scene and ordered a transfer of the case to Jerusalem District Central Unit (YAMAR).
Diplomatic ties
India and Israel have cordial diplomatic relations
India and Israel have cordial diplomatic relations, with a focus on defense, trade, and technology.
As of October 2024, there were around 32,000 Indian workers in Israel, according to India's Foreign Ministry.
In February, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Israel, it was agreed that up to 50,000 more Indian workers could come to the country over five years.