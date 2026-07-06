Indian-origin 'CIA agent' infiltrated Indonesian president's family, secured defense deals

Public response

Srivastava's response and potential legal ramifications

However, Srivastava reportedly persuaded Arsari Group to transfer nearly half of the loan to him, which he subsequently used to purchase a $25 million house in Los Angeles. The legal complaint also says that Srivastava tried to convince the Arsari Group to transfer the remainder of the loan to him, but it refused. Srivastava has not responded publicly but he has accused Troost of perpetrating "an aggressive, scortched-earth [sic] disinformation campaign" on his website.