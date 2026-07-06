Indian-origin 'CIA agent' infiltrated Indonesian president's family, secured defense deals
What's the story
A businessman, Gaurav Srivastava, who is accused of impersonating a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent, reportedly won over Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. He cultivated a relationship with Subianto and secured preliminary agreements from the Indonesian government for defense procurements worth tens of billions of dollars, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCRP)'s Indonesian partner Tempo reported. The agreements included plans to purchase fighter jets and other military equipment. However, none of these deals were finalized by the government.
Legal allegations
Allegations of false CIA claims
Srivastava dismissed these accusations as "gross fabrications" by his former business partner, Niels Troost, previously sanctioned for trading Russian oil. In his civil suits, Troost included references to taped phone calls in which Srivastava allegedly claimed to work for the CIA. The report says Srivastava attended high-level meetings with Prabowo, then defence minister in Washington, DC and Jakarta in 2020 to discuss military procurement. He obtained three "Letters of Intention to Purchase" in the same year.
Defense deals
Preliminary agreements for fighter jets and military equipment
According to Tempo, between 2020-2022, Srivastava's companies secured five preliminary agreements from Indonesia's Defense Ministry and a state-owned defense company. These included plans for 36 F-15 fighter jets, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, and C-130 transport planes. In 2022, the US government approved a potential $13.9 billion sale of these jets along with their spare parts. However, corporate records show that Srivastava's companies were shell firms with no experience in defense procurement and have since been deregistered for tax non-compliance.
Loan controversy
Loan arrangement under scrutiny
Srivastava also formed relationships with prominent Indonesian business leaders, including Prabowo's brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who chairs the Arsari Group. Troost's complaint alleges that Srivastava convinced him he was a CIA operative and transferred 50% of his company to him. Srivastava then allegedly arranged a $51 million loan from their company to the Arsari Group. Troost alleges Srivastava informed him that the $51 million loan would be used to support a clandestine US government program.
Public response
Srivastava's response and potential legal ramifications
However, Srivastava reportedly persuaded Arsari Group to transfer nearly half of the loan to him, which he subsequently used to purchase a $25 million house in Los Angeles. The legal complaint also says that Srivastava tried to convince the Arsari Group to transfer the remainder of the loan to him, but it refused. Srivastava has not responded publicly but he has accused Troost of perpetrating "an aggressive, scortched-earth [sic] disinformation campaign" on his website.