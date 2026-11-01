Indian-origin candidates vie in US midterms on November 3, 2026
The US midterms on November 3, 2026, are seeing Indian-origin candidates stepping up for key roles, from Congress to city offices, across states like California, Texas, Ohio, and New York.
With all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats up for grabs (plus special races in Ohio and Florida), these candidates are adding fresh energy and diverse voices to the political scene.
Indian Americans contest diverse US races
Familiar faces like Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, and Suhas Subramanyam are aiming to keep their congressional seats.
Vivek Ramaswamy is going big with a run for Ohio governor as a Republican.
There's also Saritha Komatireddy eyeing New York attorney general and Nithya Raman going for Los Angeles mayor.
With more Indian Americans like Pooja Sethi (Texas), Pia Dandiya (Florida), Sandeep Srivastava (Texas), and Amish Shah (Arizona) in the mix, it's clear this community is making its presence felt in American politics more than ever.