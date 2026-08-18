Indian-origin grandma detained by ICE after 27 years in US
What's the story
Venkata Vasamsetty, an Indian-origin woman and United States green card holder, has been detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in North Carolina. The detention comes months after an immigration judge dismissed a deportation case against her. Vasamsetty has lived in the US for 27 years and is a lawful permanent resident since 2013. She works with special-needs students in North Carolina.
Residency dispute
Allegations of residency abandonment
The US government has alleged that Vasamsetty abandoned her lawful permanent residency after spending several months in India in 2022.
She was reportedly recovering from COVID-19 and caring for an ailing parent.
However, these claims are disputed by Vasamsetty's family and lawyer, who argue she maintained strong ties to the US through family, employment, and home.
Legal challenge
Legal battle intensifies
Vasamsetty's legal team has filed an emergency habeas corpus petition challenging her detention by ICE.
A federal judge has ordered immigration authorities to explain the legal basis for her detention within three days.
If the court rules in favor of the government, Vasamsetty could receive a bond hearing within seven days.
Attorney's argument
Attorney's defense and evidence submitted
Vasamsetty's attorney, Helen Parsonage, argued that her seven-month stay in India was due to medical complications and not an intent to abandon her permanent residency.
She submitted evidence showing Vasamsetty worked to maintain her life in the US during this time.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleged that Vasamsetty abandoned her permanent residency due to this extended absence from the US.