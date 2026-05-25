Indian-origin mother-son duo elected mayors in UK
What's the story
Tushar Kumar (23) and his mother Parveen Rani have been elected as mayors in the United Kingdom. The duo, who hail from Rohtak, Haryana, made history with their election to the mayoral posts. Tushar is now the youngest Indian-origin mayor in the UK after he was elected Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council on May 13.
Historic election
Both have been active in community service
A week after Tushar's election, his mother, Parveen, was elected as the first Indian-origin Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council. The family moved to the UK in 2013 and has since been active in community service. Tushar's father, Sunil Dahiya, noted their consistent inclination to help the community. "Today, it is a matter of great pride that a mother and her son from a family who are of Indian origin have become mayors at the same time," he told PTI.
Public service
Tushar was elected as a councilor at 20
Tushar was elected as a councilor at the age of 20 while studying at King's College London. He was also the deputy mayor in 2025. His father said he strongly believes that age should never be a barrier to entering public and community service. Parveen has also served as Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Parks, Leisure and Culture before her mayoral appointment.
Cultural ties
Family connected to roots in Haryana
Despite their success in the UK, the family remains connected to their roots in Haryana. They visit their hometown every year and have a house in Rohtak. Tushar's father said, "We always stay connected with our roots." Tushar and his mother also used to teach Hindi free of cost to those born and raised in the UK, and Tushar is connected with a charity-based organization called Hindi Shiksha Parishad.