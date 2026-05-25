Indian-origin mother-son duo elected mayors in UK

Tushar Kumar (23) and his mother Parveen Rani have been elected as mayors in the United Kingdom . The duo, who hail from Rohtak, Haryana, made history with their election to the mayoral posts. Tushar is now the youngest Indian-origin mayor in the UK after he was elected Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council on May 13.

Historic election Both have been active in community service A week after Tushar's election, his mother, Parveen, was elected as the first Indian-origin Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council. The family moved to the UK in 2013 and has since been active in community service. Tushar's father, Sunil Dahiya, noted their consistent inclination to help the community. "Today, it is a matter of great pride that a mother and her son from a family who are of Indian origin have become mayors at the same time," he told PTI.

Public service Tushar was elected as a councilor at 20 Tushar was elected as a councilor at the age of 20 while studying at King's College London. He was also the deputy mayor in 2025. His father said he strongly believes that age should never be a barrier to entering public and community service. Parveen has also served as Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Parks, Leisure and Culture before her mayoral appointment.

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