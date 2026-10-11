Israel's president invites Smit Machchhar to receive civilian heroism award
What's the story
Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who averted hijacking of a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, has been invited by Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The invitation is for him to receive the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism in recognition of his bravery during the September 30 incident. Despite being injured while trying to stop his co-pilot from attempting to hijack the flight, Machchhar diverted the aircraft carrying 174 passengers and six crew members to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.
Heroism recognized
Herzog expresses 'deep gratitude' for Machchhar's 'exceptional courage'
Machchhar's quick thinking and determination were instrumental in averting a possible disaster.
He opened the cockpit door despite being seriously injured, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot.
All passengers reached Israel safely later that day.
President Herzog expressed his "deep gratitude" for Machchhar's "exceptional courage and determination" in steering the Flydubai aircraft to safety and averting a "catastrophe."
Award details
Award to be conferred once Machchhar recovers
The award will be conferred on Machchhar once he recovers. The honor is a rare distinction for a non-Israeli.
In his letter, Herzog praised Machchhar's composure in the face of grave danger and expressed hope for his full and speedy recovery.
He also invited him to visit Jerusalem once he has regained strength.
Historical comparison
Your heroics place you in distinguished ranks, Herzog tells Machchhar
Herzog drew a historical parallel between Machchhar's actions and those of Indian troops who liberated the northern Israeli city of Haifa from Ottoman forces on September 23, 1918.
He said, "Your heroics place you in the distinguished ranks of Indian troops, who risked their lives over 100 years ago to liberate cities in the Holy Land."
Public response
Pilot's bravery has been widely celebrated across Israel
Machchhar's bravery has been widely celebrated across Israel.
Posters featuring him have appeared along major highways and at prominent locations, with people expressing gratitude for saving around 180 Israeli lives.
The Indian community in Israel has also been warmly welcomed after the incident, with Indian students at universities getting discounts and being treated warmly at campus cafeterias the day after the incident.