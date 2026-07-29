13 Indians stranded on ship in Ukraine port after strikes
What's the story
Thirteen Indian seafarers are currently stranded aboard the MV Amir 1, a Tanzanian-flagged cargo vessel at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port. The situation has been made dire by ongoing missile and drone attacks in the Black Sea region due to Russia's war on Ukraine. The Forward Seamen Union of India (FSUI) said the crew was trapped in a "terrible and life-threatening situation," urging immediate evacuation efforts from authorities including the Centre and shipowners.
Safety concerns
FSUI shares video of smoke rising near port
The FSUI has also shared a video allegedly filmed from the MV Amir 1, showing thick smoke rising near the port.
The union emphasized that every passing day was increasing the risk to their lives as the ship remained stranded in the conflict zone.
"Repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the vessel. The crew is living under constant fear of a direct hit at any moment," it wrote on X.
Crew safety
All crew members safe, says DGMA
The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) on Tuesday said that all crew members aboard the MV Amir 1 were safe.
But there has been no response from the Ministry of External Affairs or the shipping company so far.
The situation of the MV Amir 1 comes after a string of attacks on merchant vessels off Ukraine's southern coast.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs recently condemned such attacks, calling them a "serious threat to maritime safety."
Safety advisory
MEA summons Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors
In light of these incidents, the Ministry of External Affairs had summoned both Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors to New Delhi to condemn the attacks.
"The Ambassador was requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India's strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided," the MEA said after summoning the ambassador of Ukraine to India, HE Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, on Monday.