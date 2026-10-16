Indian student convicted of murdering Xiaoqing Ke at London Airbnb
Deepak Sandhu, a 24-year-old Indian student, has been convicted of murdering Xiaoqing Ke, 39, at a London Airbnb in December 2025.
The attack happened after Ke confronted him about stealing £500.
Sandhu tried to flee the UK but was arrested on a coach while heading to Birmingham Airport just days later.
Sandhu met Ke, took £500
Sandhu came to the UK on a student visa in September 2024 but later left his university course. He met Ke in Southampton and lied about his career and finances.
Their relationship broke down when Ke discovered he had taken £500 from her handbag and made false claims.
Caroline Carberry KC said, "Xiaoqing Ke was murdered that evening by Deepak Sandhu who had become an obsessed, manipulative young man who could not accept her rejection of him, and carried out a brutal and fatal revenge attack on her before attempting to leave the country."