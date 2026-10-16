Indian student convicted of murdering Xiaoqing Ke at London Airbnb

Sandhu came to the UK on a student visa in September 2024 but later left his university course. He met Ke in Southampton and lied about his career and finances.

Their relationship broke down when Ke discovered he had taken £500 from her handbag and made false claims.

Caroline Carberry KC said, "Xiaoqing Ke was murdered that evening by Deepak Sandhu who had become an obsessed, manipulative young man who could not accept her rejection of him, and carried out a brutal and fatal revenge attack on her before attempting to leave the country."