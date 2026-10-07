Indian student visa refusals in UK nearly doubled to 4.2%
If you're thinking about studying in the UK here's something to know: student visa refusals for Indians have almost doubled in just one year, rising from 2.9% to 4.2% between June 2025 and June 2026.
This jump comes as the UK rolled out tougher rules: universities now have to keep refusal rates under 5%.
The changes have raised concerns for Indian students planning to study in the UK.
New BCA standards require 95% enrolment
The new BCA standards, which kicked in June 2026, mean universities must keep visa refusals low and make sure at least 95% of accepted students actually enroll and most finish their courses.
If a university slips up, like Bloomsbury Institute did recently, they risk losing their license to sponsor international students.
So both students and colleges are feeling the pressure right now.