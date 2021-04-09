Home / News / World News / US: Neighbors spot kid crying, later find her parents dead
World

US: Neighbors spot kid crying, later find her parents dead

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Apr 09, 2021, 01:36 pm
US: Neighbors spot kid crying, later find her parents dead

An Indian IT professional and his wife were found dead at their apartment in New Jersey, United States.

The incident came to light after the couple's neighbors saw their four-year-old daughter crying in the balcony of their house.

The couple was found dead at their 21 Garden Terrace apartment in the Riverview Gardens complex of North Arlington borough on Wednesday.

Here are more details.

In this article
Apparently, the husband stabbed his wife Bodies to be sent to India in 8-10 days 'They were a happy family with lovely neighbors' Couple's daughter now living with a friend in US The family had moved to the US in 2015

Details

Apparently, the husband stabbed his wife

According to a US media report, the husband, Balaji Bharat Rudrawar, 32, apparently stabbed his wife, Arati Balaji Rudrawar, 30, in the abdomen, even as she struggled to fight him off in their living room.

The wife was seven months pregnant.

The county's prosecutor's office said that officers had to force their way inside the apartment and found the couple dead.

Probe

Bodies to be sent to India in 8-10 days

The investigators in the US confirmed that both the victims had been stabbed.

However, they are reportedly waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause and circumstances of their death.

US authorities said that it will take at least eight to 10 days for the dead bodies to reach India after all the necessary formalities.

Family

'They were a happy family with lovely neighbors'

Balaji's father Bharat Rudrawar told news agency PTI, "The local police there informed me of the tragedy on Thursday. There is no clarity yet on the cause of the death. The US police said they will share findings of the autopsy report."

"I am not aware of any possible motive. They were a happy family and had lovely neighbors," he added.

Quote

Couple's daughter now living with a friend in US

"We had been to their house and were planning another trip to the US to be with them again," Rudrawar said, adding that his granddaughter is now living with a friend of Balaji in New Jersey.

Other details

The family had moved to the US in 2015

Balaji Rudrawar, who hailed from Beed district in Maharashtra, had moved to the US in August 2015 with his wife after they got married in December 2014.

Balaji had been working for an Indian infotech company while his wife was a homemaker, Rudrawar said.

A similar incident occurred last April when a 35-year-old Indian woman and her husband were found dead in Jersey City.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
AstraZeneca serves legal notice to Serum Institute over vaccine delays
Latest News
MP: Health worker transporting COVID-19 patient stops at juice shop
India
'India will host best-ever T20 World Cup', says Sourav Ganguly
Sports
Is Farhan Akhtar shooting for a Marvel project in Bangkok?
Entertainment
Jeep teases its 3-row SUV; might be named Commander
Auto
IPL 2021: CSK sign Jason Behrendorff as replacement for Hazlewood
Sports
Latest World News
Countries worldwide hit new records for coronavirus cases, deaths
World
India's Serum Institute refunds South Africa for undelivered coronavirus vaccines
World
AstraZeneca serves legal notice to Serum Institute over vaccine delays
World
New Zealand suspends travel with India as COVID-19 cases rise
World
Indonesia landslides: Death toll rises to 126, dozens missing
World
Trending Topics