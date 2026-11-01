Indian trekkers missing near Shey-Phoksundo Lake amid Cyclone Arnab

Rescue crews are searching, but thick snow and no mobile network are slowing things down.

Dolpa's Chief District Officer shared that the group had ignored warnings to avoid the trek, saying, "They had been warned by locals about the difficult weather and mountain conditions but proceeded with their journey."

The Nepal Army is on the ground, and a helicopter search has been requested.

Authorities are urging other trekkers to stay safe and avoid risky routes during bad weather.