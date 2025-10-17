Indians excluded from US green card lottery till 2028

Indian nationals have been excluded from the United States Diversity Visa (DV) lottery, also known as the Green Card Lottery, at least until 2028. The program offers up to 50,000 immigrant visas annually through a random selection process among applicants from countries with low immigration rates to the US over the past five years. However, India has exceeded this threshold with high immigration numbers, disqualifying it from the lottery.

Immigration data India disqualified from DV lottery According to Moneycontrol.com, India has been disqualified from the DV lottery, as it sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the US in the last five years. In 2021 alone, at least 93,450 Indians immigrated to the US. This number rose to 127,010 in 2022 and was followed by another wave of 78,070 Indians moving to America in 2023. Along with India, countries like China, South Korea, Canada, and Pakistan have also been excluded from the DV lottery.

Immigration options Permanent immigration routes to US becoming limited for Indians With the DV lottery closed to Indians, permanent immigration routes to the US are becoming limited. Options now include converting an H-1B work visa into a green card, investment-based immigration, asylum or family sponsorship. However, these routes became increasingly restrictive under President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, and the effects of those policies may still be felt.