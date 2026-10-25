India's 1st secretary Raghoo Puri rebukes Pakistan on Kashmir
World
At a recent U.N. session, India's first secretary, Raghoo Puri, accused Pakistan of painting a propagandist picture to distract from its own economic struggles and human rights issues.
He pushed back against Pakistan's repeated comments on Jammu and Kashmir, firmly stating the region is an integral part of India.
Puri alleges Pakistan 'Form 47' rigging
Puri also took aim at Pakistan's February 2024 elections, calling them out for alleged rigging by using the phrase "Form 47 government."
He highlighted how the Pakistani military holds real power behind the scenes, urging Pakistan to focus on its own problems instead of pointing fingers.