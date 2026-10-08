Indigenous, civil groups sue Indonesia over haze, name Prabowo Subianto
World
Indonesia is facing a lawsuit from indigenous and civil groups who say the government was accused of "gross negligence" as wildfires spread thick, toxic haze across Southeast Asia.
The suit, which names President Prabowo Subianto, asks for help with health care costs for people affected by the smoke.
Pontianak hearing delayed by haze
The first court hearing in Pontianak was pushed to October 21 after defendants missed it, ironically, because haze made travel tough.
A plaintiff from the Dayak community wants a national disaster declared and says officials waited too long to act.
The fires have also hurt air quality in nearby countries like Malaysia, where schools had to close due to dangerous conditions.