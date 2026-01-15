Delhi-bound IndiGo flight escapes Iran minutes before airspace closed

An IndiGo flight from Tbilisi, Georgia, to Delhi narrowly escaped the sudden closure of Iranian airspace on Thursday. The aircraft, which is believed to be the last non-Iranian commercial plane in the air before the shutdown, passed over Iran at around 2:35am and landed in Delhi at 7:03am. The abrupt closure was announced by Tehran's aviation authorities on Wednesday amid concerns about possible military action between the US and Iran.

Travel impact Flight disruptions and rerouting due to Iranian airspace closure The sudden closure of Iranian airspace had caused major disruptions for airlines. IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have all warned passengers of potential flight disruptions. IndiGo canceled its Mumbai-Tbilisi and Tbilisi-Mumbai flights for Friday due to the restricted routing. The airline is also offering rebooking options or refunds to affected customers.

Airline measures Air India and SpiceJet's response to Iranian airspace closure Air India said that flights operating over the region are being rerouted wherever possible, which could lead to delays. However, services that cannot be rerouted have been canceled. SpiceJet has also cautioned passengers about possible flight disruptions and advised them to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Advertisement