IndiGo London to Delhi flight returns to Heathrow after glitch
World
An IndiGo flight from London to Delhi had to turn back early Wednesday morning because of a technical glitch.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took off at around 12.40am IST on Wednesday, but safely landed back at Heathrow about an hour later.
The move was all about keeping everyone on board safe.
IndiGo rebooks travelers, plane under maintenance
After landing, IndiGo arranged hotels and helped rebook travelers on the next available flights so their plans weren't totally upended.
The plane is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will only fly again once it's cleared for safety.
IndiGo stressed that the safety of its customers, crew, and aircraft remains its top priority.