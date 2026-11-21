Indonesia peatlands could take 350 years to regain 90% carbon
Indonesia's 2026 wildfires have hit the country's peatlands hard, and scientists now say it could take around 350 years to replace 90% of the carbon lost from peatlands if restoration efforts continue to face disturbances.
About 1.9 million hectares burned by September, releasing roughly 100 million tons of carbon, enough to make a real dent in global emissions.
Peatlands 20% burned, almost 80% emissions
Peatlands made up just 20% of the land burned but were behind almost 80% of the carbon released, since they store so much carbon naturally.
While grasslands might bounce back in a few seasons and secondary forests could take decades, peatlands need centuries, sometimes up to 400 years, to fully recover.
Restoring them isn't easy either; economic pressures and land disputes keep getting in the way.
As one scientist put it, restoration has to empower local communities and rethink land management if we want lasting change.