Peatlands made up just 20% of the land burned but were behind almost 80% of the carbon released, since they store so much carbon naturally.

While grasslands might bounce back in a few seasons and secondary forests could take decades, peatlands need centuries, sometimes up to 400 years, to fully recover.

Restoring them isn't easy either; economic pressures and land disputes keep getting in the way.

As one scientist put it, restoration has to empower local communities and rethink land management if we want lasting change.