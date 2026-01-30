Indonesia province Sharia: Woman faints after 140 cane lashes punishment

In Indonesia 's Aceh province, a couple was publicly flogged 140 times each for violating Islamic law, according to a report by AFP. The punishment meted out for premarital sex was 100 hits, and for consuming alcohol was 40 hits. The punishment took place in a public park with dozens of onlookers, where both were lashed on their backs with a rattan stick.

Medical response Woman faints, receives medical attention after severe punishment The woman reportedly fainted from the severity of her punishment and was immediately rushed to an ambulance for medical attention. This incident is among the harshest punishments since Sharia law was enforced in Aceh after it received special autonomy in 2001. The couple was one of six people punished on that day for violating the Islamic code.

Additional punishments Sharia police officer and partner also punished Among the six people punished were a sharia police officer and his female partner, who were caught in close proximity in a private place. They received 23 strikes each for their transgression. Muhammad Rizal, the head of Banda Aceh's Sharia police, emphasized that no exceptions would be made for their own members, saying, "This certainly tarnishes our name."

