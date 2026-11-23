Indonesian Navy seizes ship with sodium perchlorate, blank sim cards
Indonesia just stopped a cargo ship near North Sumatra that was carrying 405 tons of sodium perchlorate (a strong oxidizing agent that can be used in the production of rocket and missile propellants) and millions of blank SIM cards, all reportedly headed for Bangladesh.
The Indonesian Navy announced the seizure on November 20, and it has sparked some real concerns about what these materials could be used for.
Officials probe ownership and paperwork discrepancies
Right now, officials are trying to figure out who actually owns the shipment and where it was really going, since the paperwork does not add up.
Rear Admiral Deny Septiana pointed out that this much sodium perchlorate could make up to 100 missiles, which definitely raised some eyebrows.
The Navy is also working with other agencies to see if any laws were broken.