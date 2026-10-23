Indonesian students rally over haze, accuse government of inaction
World
Indonesian students are rallying across several cities, calling out the government for not doing enough about the country's toxic haze problem.
On October 23, more than 500 protesters in Palangkaraya gathered with signs like "haze emergency" and "If we burn, you burn with us," demanding urgent action as frustration grows.
Fires linked to 333,470 respiratory cases
The choking haze comes from record-breaking forest and peatland fires, which have triggered more than 333,470 cases of acute respiratory illness since mid-August.
The smoke has even drifted into Singapore and Malaysia, making their air some of the world's most polluted.
Many feel it's time for real solutions, not just in Indonesia but across Southeast Asia, to tackle these fires and protect everyone's health.