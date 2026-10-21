Indonesian wildfire haze blankets Kuala Lumpur, denting tourist appeal
World
Malaysia's tourism is struggling as thick haze from Indonesian wildfires covers top attractions like the Petronas Twin Towers.
The poor air quality has made many travelers, including Sydney's Cathy Hamilton, reconsider visiting.
With major sights hidden behind smog, Malaysia isn't looking like the dream destination it usually is.
Kuala Lumpur flights disrupted, bookings canceled
The haze has caused flight disruptions and school closures, turning Kuala Lumpur into one of the world's most polluted cities recently.
Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association President Mint Leong shared that these conditions are leading to booking cancelations and fewer tourists overall.
Local vendors in places like Chinatown are also seeing business drop as people stay indoors.