Informal Narino gold mine collapse kills at least 6
World
A tragic gold mine collapse in Colombia's Narino Province has left at least six miners dead and several others unaccounted for.
The accident happened Tuesday (October 20, 2026) at an informal open-pit site deep in the rainforest, making rescue efforts especially tough.
Officials: 12-15 miners missing
Rescuers are racing against time, but the dense jungle and poor communication are slowing things down.
Officials say 12 to 15 miners are still missing.
Governor Luis Alfonso Escobar shared that helping families and saving lives is his main focus right now.
Unlicensed mines common across Colombia
Unlicensed mines like this one are common across Colombia, some are controlled by rebel groups.