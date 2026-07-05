Red alert issued in Mumbai, adjoining areas; heavy rain expected
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of active monsoon conditions across large parts of India on July 5 and 6. The weather department has issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts. The warning also extends to Palghar district in Maharashtra.
Rainfall forecast
Heavy rainfall likely in several states
The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and Gangetic West Bengal. Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Northern forecast
Thunderstorms, lightning expected in Delhi, Haryana
Meanwhile, for North India, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in Delhi, Haryana, and nearby regions. The weather department has warned of gusty winds reaching 40-50km/h, possibly gusting up to 60km/h at isolated places. Intermittent rain spells are expected across the Delhi-NCR region during this period.
Hilly risks
Flash floods, landslides possible in hilly areas
The IMD has warned of landslide-prone conditions in hilly areas and flash flood risks in vulnerable locations. Heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand from July 6-10, while Himachal Pradesh may witness heavy rain on July 5 and again during July 8-9. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected across several districts in these regions.
Eastern forecast
Heavy rainfall warnings for eastern states
In eastern India, Odisha is under a significant rainfall threat with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely on July 4 and 5. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal are also expected to receive heavy rainfall during this period. Moderate to intense lightning activity has been highlighted for parts of eastern India.
Southern forecast
Heavy rainfall warnings for southern states
Southern states are also likely to witness active monsoon conditions with heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for Coastal Karnataka till July 10. South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka are also expected to receive significant rainfall during this period. Kerala and Mahe may witness isolated very heavy rainfall on July 6-7, while strong surface winds are expected in some coastal areas.