International Court of Justice finds Myanmar committed Rohingya genocide
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Myanmar to take measures after finding it committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
But for more than 1.3 million displaced Rohingya, not much has changed.
Myanmar is supposed to investigate abuses and help them return home, but the ICJ cannot actually force this to happen.
Violence and citizenship denial block repatriation
Ongoing violence in Myanmar and the government's refusal to recognize Rohingya as citizens make safe return nearly impossible.
Past attempts at repatriation failed because conditions were not safe, and without citizenship rights, which have long been denied, their future remains uncertain.