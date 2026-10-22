Investigation alleges Israeli forces used US tasers on Palestinian detainees
World
A new investigation says Israeli forces have allegedly used U.S.-made Tasers on Palestinian detainees.
Former detainee Essa from Jabalia camp described being repeatedly shocked while restrained, and the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims said his injuries suggest he was subjected to repeated shocks while in a "tightly restrained" position.
Amnesty International urges ATF include tasers
Three other former detainees shared similar stories of electric shocks between 2024 and 2025, including at Sde Teiman detention camp.
Human rights organizations like Amnesty International are calling for stricter controls on these devices, urging the U.N. to include them in the UN's Arms Trade Treaty to help prevent abuse.