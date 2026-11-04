Child sexual abuse materials found at Meghan Markle's father's home

The authorities are investigating whether Markle Sr., 82, owns the devices or appears in the discovered imagery.

Asueta said, "We were able to find that there are files consisting of several CSEAM [Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act] materials."

The investigation is being conducted with assistance from international authorities, including the FBI, which is collaborating with local police.

"Well, only the FBI and the US authorities have reached out to our Women's and Children's Protection Center," Asueta added.