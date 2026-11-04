Child sexual abuse materials found at Meghan Markle's father's home
What's the story
Philippine authorities have reportedly discovered child sexual abuse materials at the home of Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle. The discovery was made during an ongoing investigation into allegations of child pornography possession and child sexual abuse against him. The Philippine National Police (PNP) Acting Director, Major General Wilson C. Asueta, confirmed the findings during a press conference on Tuesday (local time).
Investigation details
Investigation is progressing positively, says Major General
The PNP obtained a search warrant to examine potential evidence from Markle Sr.'s home in Cebu City, Philippines, on October 29.
Asueta stated that the investigation is progressing positively and they have found files containing several materials under the Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act (CSEAM).
The authorities are currently analyzing computers, phones, and storage devices discovered at the Cebu City residence.
Ongoing inquiry
FBI assisting local police in investigation
The authorities are investigating whether Markle Sr., 82, owns the devices or appears in the discovered imagery.
Asueta said, "We were able to find that there are files consisting of several CSEAM [Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act] materials."
The investigation is being conducted with assistance from international authorities, including the FBI, which is collaborating with local police.
"Well, only the FBI and the US authorities have reached out to our Women's and Children's Protection Center," Asueta added.
Additional searches
Mexican authorities also raided his former storage unit
In addition to the ongoing investigation in the Philippines, Mexican authorities have also reportedly raided Markle Sr.'s former storage unit in Rosarito Beach, Mexico.
The search was conducted on October 31 by officials from the Baja California state attorney general's office, forensic computing experts, and crime scene investigators.
They allegedly discovered a computer, thumb drives, VHS tapes, and magazines during the raid.
However, no further details have been disclosed about these findings.
Denial and reaction
Meghan said she was 'deeply distressed' at the news
Markle Sr. has denied the child pornography allegations, calling them "a bunch of lies" in a statement to the Daily Mail.
He expressed confusion over why his son would "try to destroy me with these lies."
Meanwhile, Meghan said she was "deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours," adding that her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.