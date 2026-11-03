Investigation into Meghan Markle's father 'going in right direction'
What's the story
The investigation into the alleged possession of child pornography by Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle's father, is making headway, Philippine authorities have said. The 82-year-old was reported to local police and the FBI by his son, Thomas Markle Jr., who claimed to have discovered disturbing material in his father's home in Cebu City. "The investigation is going in the right direction," Pmgen Wilson Casueta, the Acting Director of the Philippine National Police, told reporters on Tuesday.
Investigation details
London police have not contacted Filipino authorities yet
Casueta said, "If there is sufficient evidence, [then] we will file a case."
He also revealed that one video showed male and female children of Asian and Caucasian descent but stressed that no Filipinos were involved.
The FBI and other US law enforcement agencies are also conducting their own investigations in collaboration with local officials.
However, London police have reportedly not contacted Filipino authorities yet.
Allegations
Disturbing details of the case
Markle Jr. discovered "hundreds, if not thousands" of child sex abuse images at his father's Cebu home.
He reported his father to the authorities and publicly shared his disturbing findings, alleging that he found videos of victims "no older" than 10 or 11 years old involved in "sex acts" and "old books that turned out to be full of naked little girls."
Denial
Markle Sr. has denied the allegations
Markle Sr. has vehemently denied the allegations and called his son's claims "bullshit."
He told Daily Mail, "It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."
Meanwhile, Markle Sr.'s daughter Samantha defended him and accused her brother of seeking "revenge" with his allegations.
New findings
'Daily Mail' reporter made shocking claims about Markle Sr.
A Daily Mail reporter later made shocking allegations against Markle Sr., claiming to have found more "vile" materials in an abandoned storage unit rented by the former lighting director in Mexico.
The storage unit, located three miles from Markle Sr.'s former home in Rosarito Beach, contained many pornographic books and magazines as well as photos that appear to show underage girls.
Family response
Meghan revealed she received a similar letter in 2018
Meghan said she was "deeply distressed" by the news of her father's alleged crimes.
She also revealed that she received a letter in 2018 with similar "troubling and disturbing" allegations against him, which contributed to their estrangement.
Meanwhile, Markle Sr. was reportedly moved into a "care home for dementia patients" last week amid the investigation.
The 82-year-old was seen in a wheelchair being pushed by aides at a Lakeland, Florida care facility.