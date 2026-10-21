Investigators probe Griffin John over Silver Rail shooting, 764 link
World
A tragic shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Oregon left three students and a teacher dead.
Now, investigators are focusing on 16-year-old Griffin John, the Oregon elementary school shooter, and whether he had a connection to an online extremist group called 764.
The FBI describes this group as one that pushes chaos and glorifies violence.
Authorities check Griffin John's online activity
Authorities are checking John's online activity to see if he had any potential connection to the 764 group.
The investigation highlights how important it is to spot extremist influences early.