Will Prince Harry's Invictus Games come to Asia?
What's the story
The Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick veterans and service personnel, will be held in South Korea in 2029. The announcement was made on Monday by the Invictus Games Foundation. The 2029 edition of the games will take place in Daejeon from October 6-15 and will feature around 550 competitors from 26 nations along with their families and friends.
Host city
Daejeon selected over San Diego
Daejeon was selected over two other shortlisted contenders, including San Diego, California.
Prince Harry called Daejeon's selection a "defining moment" for the event.
He said, "As the first Asian nation selected to host the Games, the Republic of Korea represents an exciting new chapter in our journey to ensure that more wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, wherever they live, can benefit from the power of sport."
Upcoming event
Prince Harry attended 1-year countdown event for Birmingham games
The announcement comes after Prince Harry attended a one-year countdown event for the 2027 games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Despite facing some legal and security controversies, he participated in various events, including laser run and wheelchair rugby.
In his speech at the event, he said it was "incredibly special" to have the games back in the UK as they started there in 2014.
Inspiration
Prince Harry founded Invictus Games
Prince Harry, who served in the British Army, founded the Invictus Games after being inspired by the United States's Warrior Games.
He was moved by how sport was changing lives and wanted to make it international so more countries could benefit from this experience.
The first Invictus Games were held in London in 2014 with a vision to inspire and support wounded veterans through sports.