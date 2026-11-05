Iowa Democrat Eric Armstrong wins midterm despite September health pause
World
Eric Armstrong, a Democrat from Iowa, just pulled off a surprise win in the midterm elections, even though he paused his campaign back in September for health reasons.
Despite stepping back, he still grabbed nearly 56% of the vote against Republican Keith Jones.
Democrats take control of Congress
Armstrong's win isn't just about one district: it's part of a bigger wave, with Democrats taking over Congress and making gains in states that usually lean Republican.
With this momentum, Democrats could slow down Trump's agenda and push for new investigations, signaling a real shake-up in US politics.
Armstrong says he's ready to serve and make an impact for his district.