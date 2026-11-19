Iran accuses IAEA chief Rafael Grossi of bias over Israel
Iran is accusing the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, of treating countries differently when it comes to nuclear oversight.
Iran's spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, questioned why Israel, which is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, isn't being held to the same rules or asked to join the main global treaty, the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), like everyone else.
He pointed out that past international agreements have called for Israel to play by these rules too.
Baghaei says IAEA chief inconsistent
Baghaei also said there's a clear inconsistency in how Grossi responds to nuclear incidents.
For example, Grossi strongly condemned attacks at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant but was much quieter about U.S.-Israel strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
According to Baghaei, this kind of uneven response makes people doubt whether the IAEA is really being fair, and he thinks it's time for more balanced oversight across all countries.