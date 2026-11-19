Iran is accusing the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, of treating countries differently when it comes to nuclear oversight.

Iran's spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, questioned why Israel, which is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, isn't being held to the same rules or asked to join the main global treaty, the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), like everyone else.

He pointed out that past international agreements have called for Israel to play by these rules too.