Iran approves 3 bill articles for Strait of Hormuz control
World
Iran is moving to crack down on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, by approving Articles 13, 14, and 15 of a proposed bill that lets it seize 20% of cargo and detain vessels if rules are broken.
The goal? To boost security and show it is serious about controlling this busy waterway.
Iran plans maritime courts military oversight
The plan includes setting up special maritime courts and having Iran's military keep a close watch on enforcement.
Penalties would include measures under Iran's Islamic Penal Code, along with cargo confiscation and temporary impoundment.
Meanwhile, unexplained explosions near Qeshm Island have added to the tension in the area, especially with U.S.-Iran talks happening at the U.N.