Iran attacks Kuwait, Bahrain bases after US strikes Qeshm Island 

Iran said it has launched missile and drone strikes on United States military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. The Iranian Armed Forces said the attacks were in retaliation for previous US strikes on Qeshm Island and near the Strait of Hormuz, which targeted an Iranian telecommunications antenna and oil tanker. The operation, Iran said, fulfilled its earlier warning of a "different and more severe" response.

Iranian claims Iranian forces claim to have targeted US Fifth Fleet Iran's state broadcaster IRIB claimed that American bases in Kuwait were targeted due to "hostile actions" by the US in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and on Qeshm Island. The Iranian Armed Forces said they targeted the US Fifth Fleet and a US air base in response to what they described as a US attack on a telecommunications antenna and an Iranian oil tanker.

Regional response Kuwait's military confirms interception of missiles Kuwait's military confirmed its air defense systems were intercepting incoming missiles and drones. The Kuwaiti Army's General Staff said that loud explosions heard by residents were from these interception operations. The military issued a second public warning, urging citizens not to approach or touch any debris, shrapnel, or unidentified objects that may have fallen as a result of intercepting hostile targets. Bahrain's Interior Ministry also activated a warning siren, advising citizens to remain calm and follow official safety instructions.

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