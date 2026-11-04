Iran attacks oil ships in Hormuz Strait prompting reciprocal strikes
Iran is ramping up guerrilla-style attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, using underwater drones and explosives to target ships carrying oil out of the Persian Gulf.
The US is struggling to keep the waterway safe, with more than 35 incidents last month, making October 2026 the most intense yet.
All this has pushed tensions between Iran and the US even higher, leading to new military strikes from both sides.
Oil tops $100, shipping costs rise
These attacks aren't just about oil tankers anymore; container ships and gas carriers are also getting hit, driving up shipping costs for everyone.
Iran's use of civilian boats for spying makes it even tougher for the US to spot trouble before it happens.
As a result, global oil prices have jumped past $100 a barrel, which could mean pricier goods and fuel around the world.